Beasley had 13 points (4-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to Houston.

Making his return from a lengthy suspension, Beasley was thrown right back into the mix, playing 30 minutes as the starting shooting guard. Beasley and rookie Anthony Edwards combined for 39 field goal attempts in the loss, and they hit just six of their 21 attempts from three.