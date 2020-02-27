Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Goes for 21 in win

Beasley had 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), six rebounds five assists, and two steals in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Beasley continues to play well in a much larger role with the Timberwolves, as he's now topped 20 points five times in seven games. Since joining the Timberwolves, Beasley is averaging 4.0 made threes per game.