Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Goes for 21 in win
Beasley had 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), six rebounds five assists, and two steals in Wednesday's win over Miami.
Beasley continues to play well in a much larger role with the Timberwolves, as he's now topped 20 points five times in seven games. Since joining the Timberwolves, Beasley is averaging 4.0 made threes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Explodes for 27 points•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Erupts for 28 while Towns sits•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Career night from deep•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Cleared to play•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...