Beasley delivered 21 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Beasley tends to post better numbers when D'Angelo Russell (leg) is out, and such was the case Wednesday -- he ended as the team's second-best scorer despite struggling from the field. Beasley might be in line for an uptick on his numbers as long as Russell remains out, but either way, he's been a reliable scoring threat for Minnesota even if he tends to struggle from the field from time to time. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five appearances.