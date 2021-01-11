Beasley notched 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Beasley led the Timberwolves in minutes with 35 and was just one of two players that reached the 20-point mark. He has been one of the Timberwolves' most reliable scoring threats this season but his numbers might take a hit if Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) manages to return for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.