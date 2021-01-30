Beasley finished with 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five boards and two assists in 30 minutes of a 118-94 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.
Beasley lead his team in scoring in the loss, as an undermanned Timberwolves squad fell to the 76ers. The former first round pick has now scored at least 20 points in his last three games, but had an off night shooting from deep despite the output. He'll face the Cavs on Sunday.
