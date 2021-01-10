Beasley went for 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in the 125-122 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Beasley's seven 3-pointers made were a career-high and the 29 points were a season-high. Despite the return of Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), Beasley still led the team in scoring and managed to put up 20 shots for the first time this season.