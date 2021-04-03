Beasley has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers due to left hamstring soreness.

This is the first Beasley has popped up on the injury report due to this issue. He struggled in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, so this might help explain that. Should he ultimately get ruled out, look for some combination of Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver to handle backcourt duties for the Timberwolves.