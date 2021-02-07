Beasley recorded 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Thunder.

Beasley was able to fill up the secondary categories, but he couldn't get his shot to fall from beyond the arc. His stroke from long range is critical for his overall success, as he currently makes an average of 7.8 attempts per game. Beasley is blowing away his career averages in almost every category, however. His average of 20.3 points per game is nine points above his best result in 2018 while with the Nuggets.