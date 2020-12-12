Beasley (not injury related) is not on the injury report for Saturday's preseason game against the Grizzlies.
The league is expected to hand a suspension for Beasley for his arrest in late September, but that hasn't happened yet. As a result, he should be available for Saturday's preseason game.
