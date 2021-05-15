Beasley (hamstring) will not play in the final two games of the season, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
As expected, Beasley's strained left hamstring will end his season. The wing had a strong year with the Wolves but appeared in just 37 games between injuries and suspension. In his 32.8 minutes per game, Beasley averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
