Beasley was diagnosed with a Grade 3 hamstring injury Monday and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks.

The 24-year-old will be reevaluated in three weeks after an MRI revealed the severity of the issue Monday. Minnesota's final game of the regular season is May 16 against the Mavericks, so there's a legitimate possibility Beasley's 2020-21 season is over. Jordan McLaughlin, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver should have increased roles for the Timberwolves, especially for the immediate future with Ricky Rubio (back) and Jaylen Nowell (lower leg) both doubtful Monday against the Kings.