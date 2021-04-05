Beasley was diagnosed with a Grade 3 hamstring injury Monday and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks.
The 24-year-old will be reevaluated in three weeks after an MRI revealed the severity of the issue Monday. Minnesota's final game of the regular season is May 16 against the Mavericks, so there's a legitimate possibility Beasley's 2020-21 season is over. Jordan McLaughlin, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver should have increased roles for the Timberwolves, especially for the immediate future with Ricky Rubio (back) and Jaylen Nowell (lower leg) both doubtful Monday against the Kings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Listed as doubtful•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Drains game-winning three•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Goes for 13 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: To play 28-30 minutes•