Beasley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

It seemed unlikely that Beasley would be available against the 76ers after he was added to the injury report early Saturday. With Beasley ruled out, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver could see increased run for the Timberwolves.