Beasley posted 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during the 130-108 loss to Golden State on Monday.

Beasley was by far the best player on the court for Minnesota in the loss Monday. The guard was extremely efficient and went 51 percent from the floor and perfect from the line. He also generated success down low in the paint and was the sole reason the Timberwolves were able to generate any success. If he can continue this form, he is viable in most formats and should be monitored moving forward.