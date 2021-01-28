Beasley scored 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and grabbed five rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.

Beasley didn't exactly light it up from an efficiency standpoint, but he was often the focal point of the offense with D'Angelo Russell (quad) and Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) both out of commission. Beasley has combined for 55 points over his last two contests while drilling four three-pointers in each game, and he has now scored in double figures in all but one outing this season. The wingman doesn't offer much in the way of assists or defensive stats, but he's a viable fantasy option with season per-game averages of 19.9 points, 2.8 treys and 4.9 boards.