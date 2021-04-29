Beasley (hamstring) has resumed on-court work, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
This is a tangible step in Beasley's recovery. However, there remains no official timetable for his return. The initial estimate on April 5 was 4-6 weeks.
