Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Scores 21 in loss

Beasley had 21 points (8-20 fG, 4-7 3PT, 1-3 FT) and nine rebounds in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

He was a team-low minus-26 in 29 minutes, but Beasley continues to be a valuable fantasy asset since coming over from Denver. He's now topped 20 points in four straight games, while averaging just under 22 points per game since the trade.

