Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Scores 21 in loss
Beasley had 21 points (8-20 fG, 4-7 3PT, 1-3 FT) and nine rebounds in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.
He was a team-low minus-26 in 29 minutes, but Beasley continues to be a valuable fantasy asset since coming over from Denver. He's now topped 20 points in four straight games, while averaging just under 22 points per game since the trade.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Drops career-high 29 points•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Team-high 24•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Goes for 21 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Explodes for 27 points•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.