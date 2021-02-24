Beasley posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four assists, a rebound and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Bucks.

Beasley had a strong performance across the board but excelled as a shooter, missing just six shots all game long en route to his 10th game with at least 25 points this season. This game should boost Beasley's confidence considerably, as he was hitting just 41.3 percent of his shots in his last five games prior to Tuesday's contest.