Beasley posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's loss against the Wizards.

Beasley stepped up for the Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) out and D'Angelo Russell struggling (6-16 FG for 14 points), and he posted his second 20-point game of the season. In fact, Beasley has scored 18 or more points in four of his five appearances this season, so it's fair to say he already has a steady, sizable role in Minnesota's offensive scheme.