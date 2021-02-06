Beasley registered 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Beasley paced the Timberwolves in this tight win, and the talented scorer has been picking it up of late -- he has scored 22 or more points in six of his last seven games. He is averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field in that seven-game stretch.