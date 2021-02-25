Beasley posted 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss against the Bulls.

Beasley paced the Timberwolves offensively and delivered his 11th game with 25 or more points this season. He has now scored at least 25 points in back-to-back contests just for the second time in the current campaign, and it seems he will be trusted with being the team's second go-to player on offense behind Karl-Anthony Towns -- at least until D'Angelo Russell (knee) is able to return to the court.