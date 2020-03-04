Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Scores team-high 28 points
Beasley contributed 28 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 win at New Orleans.
Beasley has topped the 15-point mark in all but one game since joining the Timberwolves prior to the trade deadline, and he continues to be one of Minnesota's main scoring threats -- especially considering Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a wrist injury. Beasley is averaging 21.1 points while shooting an impressive 43.3 percent from three-point range in his first 10 games with Minnesota, and his value has seen a considerable rise since he changed teams last month.
