Beasley notched 29 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Spurs.

Beasley is undoubtedly going through his best stretch of the season, as he has scored 22 or more points in five of his last six games. His previous best run came between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13 when he scored 24 or more points in three games in a row. The 29-point haul also represents Beasley's second-best scoring output of the season.