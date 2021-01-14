Beasley had 28 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Beasley has led the Timberwolves in scoring for five of their first 11 games this season. He averaged 20.2 points on 45.8 percent shooting across that 11-game span. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns back from injury, it appears Beasley's scoring output may not take too much of a hit.