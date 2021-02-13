Beasley went for 31 points (12-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hornets.

Beasley has been on fire of late. In his last 11 games, he has topped 20 points nine times and 30 points three times. He's also hit at least four treys eight times. Over the 11 game stretch, Beasley is averaging 23.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from distance.