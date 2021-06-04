Beasley will be going to jail for a gun case with a scheduled release date of Aug. 17, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports
After a career year for the 24-year-old guard, Beasley has been sentenced to 120 days in jail. The former Florida State Seminole will likely be out of jail in time before the start of the 2021-22 season.
