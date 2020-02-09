Play

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting in debut

Beasley will start during his Timberwolves debut Saturday against the Clippers.

Beasley is making not just his first start for the Timberwolves, but his first start of the season. When seeing at least 24 minutes this season, he's averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories