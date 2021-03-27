Beasley (suspension) will start in his return Saturday against the Rockets.

After 12 straight absences due to a suspension, Beasley will return and replace Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting five. In Beasley's last 10 games before the suspension, he averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.1 minutes.