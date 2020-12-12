Beasley is starting Saturday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

As much as Ryan Saunders doesn't want us to read into the preseason starting five, it's tough not to when Beasley and Josh Okogie are in the starting five over No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards. Beasley was excellent for the Wolves in 14 games last season, averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.1 minutes.