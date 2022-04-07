Beasley (ankle) is in the starting lineup Thursday against San Antonio.
As expected, Beasley will start a third straight matchup despite nursing ankle soreness. The Florida State product is recording 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 77 games played this season.
