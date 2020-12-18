Beasley scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt) with 11 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over Dallas.

Beasley averaged 12 points in 22.9 minutes in three preseason games and was in the starting lineup. More importantly, he averaged 4.3 three-point shot attempts per game, which bodes well for him to keep up the career-high 8.2 three-point shots attempted per game he averaged after joining the T-Wolves from Denver last season. He could continue to be a strong source of three pointers as a starter with Minnesota.