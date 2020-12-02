Beasley is "likely" to serve a suspension in response to his arrest this fall, Dane Moore of Blue Wire Podcasts reports.
Beasley was charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence in October following his September arrest. It's anticipated that he'll be serving some sort of suspension by the league as a result.
