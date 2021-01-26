Beasley posted 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-108 loss to the Warriors.

Though Minnesota was once again on the wrong end of a lopsided game, Beasley was at least able to take advantage of the absences of D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps) and Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19). Without the Wolves' top backcourt and fourtcourt players in the lineup, Beasley sported a team-high 30.7 USG%, allowing him to establish a new season high in scoring. Expect Beasley's fantasy value to remain on an upswing in the short term if Russell and/or Towns continue to miss further games.