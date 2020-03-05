Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Team-high 24

Beasley posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes Wednesday night during a 115-108 victory over the Bulls.

Since being acquired by Minnesota, Beasley has attempted at least 12 shots in every game he's played --- finishing with no fewer than 14 points to boot. A significant piece of Denver's rotations last season, he simply fell victim to the roster crunch and the rise of Michael Porter Jr. The Timberwolves' backcourt construction is capable of allowing Beasley to sustain his productivity, even with the eventual return of Karl Anthony-towns (wrist).