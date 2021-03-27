Beasley (suspension) is expected to play 28-30 minutes in his return Saturday against the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

After missing 12 straight games due to a suspension, Beasley will re-join the starting five, but he'll have his minutes limited. In Beasley's last 10 games before the suspension, he averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.1 minutes.