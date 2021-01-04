Beasley tallied 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Beasley was fantastic against his former team, contributing across the board in what was his best performance of the season. Despite coming in losing effort, those with shares in Beasley have to be thrilled with his recent production. Until Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) is back on the floor, Beasley should continue soaking up a sizeable chunk of the offensive responsibility, making him a potential sell-high candidate.