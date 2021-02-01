Beasley scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in a victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Beasley tied Anthony Edwards for the team lead in scoring and surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game. He has combined for 16 three-pointers over that stretch and sits among the top 20 leaguewide with 2.9 treys per contest. That, along with his 20.2 points and 4.9 boards per game, makes Beasley a viable fantasy option for perhaps the first time in his five-year career.