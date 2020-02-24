Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Two boards shy of double-double

Beasley registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss at Denver.

Beasley has started all five games he's played for the Timberwolves and is definitively showing his potential, averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from deep during that span. The three-point percentage might regress sooner than later but right now, Beasley is a must-start player in most formats due to his large role in the Timberwolves' offense.