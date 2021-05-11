Beasley (hamstring) is not expected to return this season, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Beasley strained his hamstring in early April and has been sidelined since, and this latest piece of news suggests we've seen the last of him this season. If that's the case, Beasley finishes his first full season in Minnesota with averages of 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.8 minutes -- all career highs.