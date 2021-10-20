Beasley will come off the bench for Wednesday's opener against the Rockets, Dane Moore of BlueWire reports.

As was foreshadowed during the preseason, the Wolves will roll with Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie at the forward spots, while Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell start in the backcourt. That leaves Beasley as the sixth man -- a role he occupied only once in his 37 appearances for the Wolves last season. The move to the bench could result in a slight decrease in minutes, though Minnesota doesn't have a ton of backcourt or wing depth, so Beasley should still remain a major factor in coach Chris Finch's rotation.