Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Could make final T-Wolves roster
Georges-Hunt appears to be the leading candidate to win one of the final two bench spots with the Timberwolves, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Georges-Hunt likely won't get many minutes as he'll mostly be on the roster for his defense. However, he could add three-point shooting if given an opportunity. He spent time last season with Boston, Miami and Orlando, getting into five games with the Magic and playing with Maine and Sioux Falls in the G League.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...