Georges-Hunt appears to be the leading candidate to win one of the final two bench spots with the Timberwolves, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Georges-Hunt likely won't get many minutes as he'll mostly be on the roster for his defense. However, he could add three-point shooting if given an opportunity. He spent time last season with Boston, Miami and Orlando, getting into five games with the Magic and playing with Maine and Sioux Falls in the G League.