Georges-Hunt scored five points with a rebound and an assist in 17 minutes in Thursday's 119-96 win over Sacramento.

Georges-Hunt played more than five minutes in a game for the first time this season. He entered the game in the second quarter, so it's possible this was more than him getting playing time amid a blowout loss. He was mostly in the game for his defense and could get some minutes off the bench since Shabazz Muhammad has fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau.