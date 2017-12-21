Hunt did not score and had just one shot from the field in Wednesday's win at Denver.

Since getting 17 minutes off the bench Dec. 14 against Sacramento, Hunt has scored just two points in his last three games. However, he's played in four consecutive games. He could get more minutes off the bench if a starter gets hurt or if head coach Tom Thibodeau ever begins using his bench more.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories