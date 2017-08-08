Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Joins Timberwolves
Georges-Hunt agreed to a contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Georges-Hunt was waived by the Magic in late July after signing a two-year, partially-guaranteed deal with the team in early April. He was a long shot to make the roster and played in just five NBA games with the Magic, totaling 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 48 minutes. He did spend a significant chunk of time in the D-League, however, appearing in 45 contests. In those outings, he averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while hitting 39.0 percent of his shots from deep. The details of his new contract with the Timberwolves haven't been released yet, though he'll probably be irrelevant in a fantasy context even if he makes the NBA roster for Day 1 of the season.
