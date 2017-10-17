Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Makes final roster
Georges-Hunt has officially made the Timberwolves' final roster.
It was reported last week that Georges-Hunt was a favorite to earn one of the final spots on the roster, which has now been confirmed with the release of the team's opening-night roster. Georges-Hunt will mostly just serve as emergency depth on the wing as a three-and-D type of player, which means he won't be a candidate to select in the majority of fantasy drafts.
