Georges-Hunt has officially made the Timberwolves' final roster.

It was reported last week that Georges-Hunt was a favorite to earn one of the final spots on the roster, which has now been confirmed with the release of the team's opening-night roster. Georges-Hunt will mostly just serve as emergency depth on the wing as a three-and-D type of player, which means he won't be a candidate to select in the majority of fantasy drafts.