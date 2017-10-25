Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Makes Timberwolves Debut
Hunt had one turnover and missed his only shot from the field in five minutes in Tuesday's loss to Indianapolis.
Hunt didn't show much in his debut with the Timberwolves, but he didn't get much of a chance off the bench. He made the final roster, but he'll rarely get into a game barring several injuries.
