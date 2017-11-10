Georges-Hunt was recalled from the G-League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.

Georges-Hunt was sent down to the G-League to play in Iowa's game against Northern Arizona on Thursday, and he scored 34 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three steals in defeat. Georges-Hunt is not expected to play much of a role with the Timberwolves this season, but he should get plenty of opportunities for playing time in Iowa this season.