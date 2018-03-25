Marcus Georges-Hunt finished with 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Georges-Hunt has basically been out of the rotation for some time now but was able to see some garbage time minutes in this one. He has shown small glimpses of what he can do this season but given the rotations of the Wolves players, he is unlikely to do this again anytime soon. He still belongs on the waivers in all formats.