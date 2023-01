Ryan racked up three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across six minutes during Thursday's 128-126 win over the Raptors.

Ryan re-entered the rotation Thursday, logging six minutes. After sitting out the previous four games, the coaching staff opted to get him out there, albeit for a limited time. While he has proven the ability to score from the perimeter, his role is far too insecure to warrant any fantasy attention.