Ryan was transferred from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the parent club Monday.
Ryan was sent to the G League on Friday and saw plenty of run for Iowa over the weekend. He'll be available for the Timberwolves' game against Sacramento on Monday but is averaging just 3.4 points in 9.0 minutes per game with the parent club this season.
