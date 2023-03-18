Ryan was transferred to the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Ryan's call-up may signal a potential absence for one or both of Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Jaylen Nowell (knee). Although he would likely be filling a depth role with the team even if the pair are sidelined, there is an outside chance that Ryan would be able to crack the rotation for the first time since Feb. 8. His first opportunity to do so will come Saturday night against Toronto.